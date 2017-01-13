Samantha Bee: The lewd Trump allegations are 'comedy Christmas'

Samantha Bee had a chance to make a lot of potty-mouthed jokes and some choice puns on her show “Full Frontal” Wednesday thanks to unverifiable allegations about President-elect Donald Trump that have spilled into public view.

BuzzFeed recently published a dossier that had made the rounds among journalists and goverment officials, which contains unverifiable claims about Trump’s activity in Russia, including the claim that Russian spies’ hidden cameras recorded Trump in a Moscow hotel room with prostitutes who urinated on a bed.

While the explosive but unproven allegations created some awkward moments for cable news describing the lewd activity, Samantha Bee referred to them as “comedy Christmas.”

“The only verifiable thing about this report is how much joy it gave me,” Bee said.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.