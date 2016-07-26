Samantha Bee tells her network to 'delete your account' following anti-Hillary Clinton tweet

Late-night host Samantha Bee went to bat for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday night following a tweet sent out by the network that airs her show, TBS, which compared Clinton’s laugh to a wild hyena.

The content originated from the TBS website The Heckler, which spoofs politics, sports, and pop culture. It posted a video comparing the presidential nominee’s laugh to a hyena. The TBS network Twitter handle then tweeted the video, and included the hashtag #ImWithHyena.

This motivated the “Full Frontal” host to retweet it through her personal handle with the dreaded “delete your account” phrase.

Bee deleted her tweet minutes later, but here’s a screenshot of it:

Bee must have gotten the point across that she wasn’t pleased with the video, as TBS has since deleted its tweet and the video can no longer be found on The Heckler’s site.

The “delete your account” phrase on Twitter is commonly used for those who object to a tweet, but it has been heightened this political season as Clinton’s handle used the phrase when retweeting Donald Trump in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.