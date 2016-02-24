Samantha Bee teaches Syrian refugees what they need to know to live in America

Samantha Bee wants to make sure Syrian refugees know what to expect when they arrive to the United States, so she took over a government class during a segment on Monday’s “Full Frontal” on TBS.

Before that, she had to set up the scenario. Bee explained that many conservative politicians have been against letting Syrian refugees enter the country, such as Arizona lawmakers.

“The way we’re panicking about the influx of refugees, you’d think the government was putting a Syrian in every American home,” Bee said.

Actually, the host pointed out, that’s far from the truth. Of the more than four million refugees in the five years since the country’s civil war began, the U.S. has pledged to accept only 10,000 of them. Of those, it has actually allowed only about 2,000 into the country, according to Bee.

In order to get an idea of what life is like for Syrian refugees in the US, Bee visited one family that resettled in New Jersey. They have found that Americans love to wear sweatpants and feel New Jersey is “beautiful.”

“They were so new to the Garden State, they didn’t even know they’re supposed to make fun of it,” Bee pointed out.

When settling in America, refugees take a class about life in the country. So Bee decided she needed to take one over and make sure they were learning the right lessons about their new home. That included warning them about our love of sweatpants, our dislike of gluten, the existence of the double-hamburger, and giving them an appreciation of our celebrities.

