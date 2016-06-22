Samantha Bee rips Republicans and the NRA for blocking gun control laws

Samantha Bee blasted senate Republicans and the National Rifle Association for following last week’s celebrated

14-plus-hour filibuster by killing four gun control bills.

Bee showed a video of failed Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, who let the air out of the filibuster balloon by declaring that gun control wasn’t the issue — it was a terrorism issue. Cruz then called the filibuster an example of “political gamesmanship.”

“You of all people don’t get to call anyone out for political gamesmanship, considering that before getting your a– handed to you by a screaming carrot demon [Donald Trump], you were best known for trying to shut down the government with 21 hours of bedtime stories,” Bee said of Cruz’s comments on Monday’s episode of TBS’s “Full Frontal.”

In fact, Cruz did a 21-hour-long filibuster against Obamacare in which he read from Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” as well as praised White Castle hamburgers, quoted from reality show “Duck Dynasty,” and made references to professional wrestling organisation, WWE.

Bee pointed out that Republicans do have a record of supporting gun control in the past. Former President Ronald Reagan opposed the NRA publicly and backed the Brady Bill.

“Nothing like getting shot to put you on the side of gun control,” Bee joked of Reagan. “At this rate, most Americans will come around in the next year or two.”

Additionally, Bee highlighted that former President George H.W. Bush actually quit the NRA in opposition to their “hateful, paranoid rhetoric.” And former conservative Supreme Court justice Warren Burger called the NRA’s lack of flexibility on the second amendment a “fraud.”

Instead, Bee said that today’s Republicans are unabashedly open about being in bed with the NRA or at least parroting its talking points.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.