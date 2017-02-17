Samantha Bee: Trump's 'faithful husky' Paul Ryan needs to 'know when to dump the guy'

In light of recent allegations that President Donald Trump’s senior staff have had potentially illegal communications with Russian officials, Samantha Bee thought it was a good time to focus on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

“Loyalty is everything to [Trump],” the host said on Wednesday’s episode of TBS’s “Full Frontal.” “And nobody has reacted to that reality better than Speaker of the House and faithful husky Paul Ryan.”

Before she explained why we should care about Ryan, she provided some background on the Wisconsin congressman. Over his career, Ryan has built a “solid reputation” as the “conscience” of the Republican party.

“First of all, in today’s Republican party, that’s kind of like saying Moe is the smart Stooge,” Bee joked. “How did a principled social and fiscal conservative like Ryan wind up in bed with a bigoted, adulterous grope machine who wants to blow $US25 billion on a coyote urinal?”

Over the course of the 2016 election, Ryan had been critical of Trump’s presidential candidacy but he endorsed Trump anyway. Bee played several clips of Ryan then backing several of Trump’s controversial appointments, statements, and initiatives.

“Ryan spent the rest of the summer feebly condemning every racist thing Trump said or did while refusing to condemn Trump himself,” Bee said. “Watching Ryan play moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretend to be surprised at an award show: bland and fake, but weirdly compelling.”

Bee felt that there was something Ryan could definitely glean from Swift’s rise to fame.

“Take another cue from Taylor Swift, Mr. Speaker,” she said, showing a photo of Swift with ex-boyfriend and actor Tom Hiddleston. “Know when to dump the guy you’ve only been pretending to like to help your career. It’s kind of hurting your moral compass of the party brand.”

But jokes aside, Bee wanted viewers to know why she thinks it’s important that we should care about Ryan.

“Consider if in theory, a hypothetical president — we’ll call him Doug — were to collude with a foreign enemy, engage in self-dealing, defy a co-equal branch of government, share state secrets with the entire early dinner seating of his private club, be clinically bonkers, or worst of all, lie under oath about an alleged sex act, guess who would be expected to draw up articles of impeachment.”

