Samantha Bee: Trump 'shot himself in the d---' with his wire-tapping accusations

After a short break, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” made its return Wednesday night, just in time for International Women’s Day. A lot has happened since the host has been gone, and she didn’t skip her thoughts on Trump’s recent speech to Congress that was widely praised as “presidential.”

“Last week, America’s one-man white supremacist employment program managed to talk about his dystopian agenda using an indoor voice without mentioning his Electoral College win or deporting anyone from Congress. Hooray!” Bee said. “For this astonishing feat, the pundits rained golden compliments down on him in the warmest shower he’s ever had outside of Moscow.”

To the people who called the speech “presidential,” Bee said, “What the f— is wrong with you? Question mark, exclamation point, rage emoji!

“Look, I know it’s extraordinary that he learned to read something, finally. I didn’t think he could do it either!” Bee said. But you don’t have to gush like he’s a toddler who just made a boom-boom on big-boy potty.”

Bee also sped things along to address Trump’s wire-tapping accusations against former President Barack Obama, which came amid investigations into Russia’s potential interference in the presidential election and questions about the Trump team’s ties to Russia.

“That’s new. A white guy shoots himself in the d—, tries to pin it on a black guy. When has that ever happened? To be fair, there’s a good chance Trump fell asleep watching news, rolled over on the remote, and woke up during ‘The Wire.’ Mr. President, that’s not Barack Obama.”

Watch Samantha Bee’s segment below:

