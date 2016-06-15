Samantha Bee dropped everything and unleashed her anger over the Orlando attack

Samantha Bee was incensed after this weekend’s Orlando shooting.

The “Full Frontal” host used her show to unleash her anger over America’s failure with gun legislation, the availability of the AR-15 rifle to civilians, and Florida governor Rick Scott’s response to the shooting in his state.

Bee ditched the opening segment and the theme song to get right into the business at hand.

“After a massacre, the standard operating procedure is that you stand onstage and deliver some well-meaning words about how we’ll get through this together, how love conquers hate. And that is great, that is beautiful, but you know what? F— it, I am too angry for that. Love does not win, unless we start loving each other enough to fix our problems,” Bee said.

First she zeroed in on Omar Mateen, the man who entered Orlando’s Pulse nightclub and killed 49 people and injured 53 others, and the ease of his purchasing guns last week. After the attack, we learned he had been investigated and interviewed for possible terrorist connections, had a record of homophobic behaviour, and was violent with his wife.

“None of these things disqualified him from buying a gun that shoots 45 rounds a minute,” Bee said, “not even his terrible mirror selfies. I think we can all agree if you don’t have one friend to hold the phone for you, your lone-wolf a– doesn’t get a gun.”

Bee was also maddened by the response from politicians after the horrible attack. For example, Governor Scott dodged a question about improved gun laws by saying, “There will be plenty of time to think about how we continue to improve society.”

To which Bee railed, “What the f— are you even talking about? This wasn’t even Orlando’s first high-profile gun murder of the weekend. Stop thinking and do something to improve our society.”

