Samantha Bee explores the shocking lies of anti-abortion 'crisis pregnancy centres'

On Monday night, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” did a follow-up to its rape kit backlog segment, in which a bill to provide uniformity in the collection of rape kits in Georgia was turned down by the head of the committee that would bring it to the Senate floor, Senator Renee Unterman.

This time the show looked at Senator Unterman signing legislation for anti-abortion centres. Georgia can now give state money to pregnancy resource centres that offer services to women while discouraging abortions.

To explain what anti-abortion centres (also known as crisis pregnancy centres) do, the show called in comedian Patton Owsalt to be the face of a segment spoofing the classic Orson Welles movie “F for Fake.“

The 1973 faux-documentary that Welles directed, wrote, and starred in looks back on history’s greatest frauds, from notorious art forger Elmyr de Hory to novelist Clifford Irving’s fake autobiography of Howard Hughes.

Owsalt, wearing a black cape and fedora as Welles does in the movie, plays our guide as the segment (titled “F For Abortion!”) delves into the very serious subject of the unethical, false tactics anti-abortion centres use on pregnant women.

Those tactics include coming up with company names and logos that look similar to real abortion clinics, locating near real abortion clinics, and claiming that the centres provide the full range of reproductive health care services when they do not. Often women are even given fake ultrasound results that make it look like their pregnancy is further along than it really is.

The segment also includes a woman who has gone through the experience of showing up at an anti-abortion center, who gives some chilling recollections.

