Samantha Bee: Why Ivanka Trump is not 'your secret progressive buddy'

Samantha Bee hoped to dispel the belief that Ivanka Trump is a moderating force in her father President Donald Trump’s administration by highlighting Ivanka in “Full Frontal’s” tongue-in-cheek segment “The Great Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Fame.”

Ivanka joins other “feminist” luminaries honored in the segment, such as former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

“Tonight, we honour the only actual high-end project Trump ever completed,” Bee said of Ivanka on Wednesday’s episode.

Ivanka has certainly generated headlines for her role in her father’s administration and for recently sitting for an interview with CBS News, in which she claimed that she spoke up to her father when they disagreed on issues. She was given an office and later an official job at the White House. The job was described as serving as her father’s “eyes and ears.”

“Yikes! If Ivanka is supposed to serve as her dad’s eyes, she’ll be spending a lot of time staring at her own boobies,” Bee joked.

“Ivanka’s official title is assistant to the president,” Bee added. “Wishful thinkers are hoping that’s code for ‘your secret progressive buddy.'”

But Bee pointed out that Ivanka, a former Democrat, seemingly hasn’t been able to change her father’s mind on environmental issues. After she famously set up a meeting between her father and former Vice President Al Gore to discuss climate change, the president appointed climate change denier Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

“She’s not going to convince her dad that climate change isn’t a Chinese hoax,” Bee said. “Anyone with a dad knows they have invincible old-man-opinion strength.”

Bee acknowledged that Ivanka was reportedly able to stop her father from signing an executive order that would have taken away President Barack Obama-era workplace protections for the LGBT community. But the host didn’t cut her much more slack than that.

“So at most, Ivanka has stopped one out of 24 appalling executive orders,” Bee said. “That’s only one more thing than Tiffany [Trump] has stopped. But that sorry track record hasn’t stopped people from thinking of Ivanka as [‘The Hobbit’s’] Lady Galadriel of the very white council.”

“Look, I get it,” Bee added. “People are comforted by the thought of a progressive feminist in the White House. To which I say if you wanted that, you should have voted for it.”

Watch Samantha Bee’s segment below:

