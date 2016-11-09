Samantha Bee gives an Election Day history lesson on Hillary Clinton

TBS ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.’

Samantha Bee on Monday night did one final push before Election Day for the presidential candidate she’s supporting, Hillary Clinton.

In a segment on her TBS show “Full Frontal” that was a Hillary history lesson of sorts, Bee laid out basically how “Hillary Clinton has spent the past 40 years learning to mask her authenticity.”

Bee traces the Democratic presidential candidate’s history from her young adult life as “a voice of her generation,” as one newspaper put it after she was the first student at Wellesley College to give a commencement speech in 1969, to changing her name to Rodham Clinton and sitting on the sidelines so her husband Bill Clinton could become president.

Here’s Bee on Clinton’s life:

