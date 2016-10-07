Donald Trump voters explain to Samantha Bee why the election is 'definitely rigged'

Donald Trump reprised his fear-stoking about a potentially “rigged” election this week when talking about Pennsylvania. In response, Samantha Bee sent some “Full Frontal” staffers to rallies to see how Trump supporters feel about the threat of election rigging.

“I think you get the subtext here,” the host said on Wednesday’s show. “Trump and his supporters are absolutely terrorised of ‘riggers.'”

After playing a clip of Trump telling his supporters at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday that they had to monitor “certain areas” of the state for election rigging, Bee once again sussed out what she considers the meaning of the speech.

“He’s talking about areas historically teeming with ‘riggers,'” she said.

Two “Full Frontal” staffers went out to the campaign trail to find out how Trump supporters understood the Republican candidate’s warning.

One man wearing an NRA shirt said he feels the election is “definitely rigged.” But after being asked whether Trump was setting up an argument in case he loses in November, the man said Trump won’t lose. Pressed further on the logic of a rigged election that would still result in a Trump win, the man couldn’t answer.

When posed with the same question, another male Trump supporter answered, “Oh, it’s not going to be rigged in his favour.”

When asked if that means it’s only rigged if Hillary Clinton wins, the man said, “exactly.”

The show’s research found that voter fraud is actually so minimal that it doesn’t affect the outcomes of elections. A Bee staffer told a Trump supporter that there were only 31 instances of voter fraud in a billion votes. He didn’t seem to believe her.

“So that’s what the media is saying then,” he responded.

One man complained that the news channels favour Clinton so much, they don’t hammer her on topics like Benghazi or her emails. But when asked how he knows so much about the topics, he answered, “I watch the news.”

One woman brought up that George Soros, a prominent businessman and Democrat, owns a company that builds voting machines, and that’s one way an election could be rigged. But when asked why the Democrats didn’t use that to their advantage to help them in the congressional races of 2010 that they lost, the woman suggested, “Maybe to throw us off.”

In other words, at least when it comes to the Trump supports Bee talked to, they don’t seem to have an issue with the logic that our voting system is rigged — unless Trump comes out on top.

Watch the segment below:

