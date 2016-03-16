Samantha Bee threw a party for Donald Trump supporters, and it was hilariously awkward

YouTube/TBS ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.’

In the hopes of better understanding why someone would vote for Donald Trump, Samantha Bee on her TBS show “Full Frontal” collected a diverse group of Trump supporters and tried to pinpoint what draws them to the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Then she rewarded them with an intimate cocktail party. As you can probably guess, it was not all smiles.

But first, she asked for their thoughts on Trump’s public activities, from saying he wants to ban all Muslims from the country (they correct her, saying it’s a “temporary ban”) to the violence that has erupted at his rallies.

This leads one member of the group to say to Bee, “I think if you get enough people together, eventually someone is going to punch someone else in the face.”

The conversation then moved to the cocktail party, where Bee tried to get the gay African-American Trump supporter to admit that Trump does say racist things. The man countered by saying Trump “speaks in an old way.”

You can watch the hilariously troubling video in full below.

