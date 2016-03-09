Samantha Bee exposes the hypocrisy of Donald Trump's Republican opponents

By now, it’s absolutely clear that the Republicans aren’t happy that Donald Trump will probably be named their next presidential nominee. And no matter how Samantha Bee feels about the real-estate mogul, she can’t ignore his party detractors’ hypocripsy.

Before she did that, she eulogized the Republican Party. “Yes, last week, the Republican Party, home to almost a century of great statesmen, died the way Republican president Chester A. Arthur did — violently tearing itself in half.”

She added, “The death throes started Thursday morning when the Republican establishment suddenly woke up and realised that Donald Trump was doing to their brand what his a–hole son does to real elephants. Oh, there’s your new Defence Secretary, guys.”

She’s referring to the GOP trotting out their most well-known members to rally the troops against Trump. But for Bee, they really didn’t have a leg to stand on.

First Mitt Romney was dispatched. In a televised speech, he implored supporters not to vote for Trump.

“With all due respect, sir, the last time you tried to stand between a charismatic guy and the White House, you got beat like a Muslim girl at a Trump rally,” Bee started in on Romney.

John McCain backed up Romney and called Trump’s policy ideas “uninformed” and “dangerous.”

“Oh, don’t you dare. Don’t you even dare! The guy who gave us Trump 1.0 does not get to complain about the latest upgrade,” Bee exclaimed, referring to McCain’s former running mate, Sarah Palin.

Watch the “Full Frontal” segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

