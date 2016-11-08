Here's a supercut of every foulmouthed, hilarious Donald Trump insult Samantha Bee has made

Samantha Bee has spent a lot of airtime on her TBS show “Full Frontal” bashing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. So with the election on Tuesday, the show posted a supercut on its YouTube of ever single Trump insult Bee has made on the show.

“A few months ago, a fan asked for a compilation of every Trump insult we’ve ever done on the show. We went through every script (including test shows that didn’t air) and put together the definitive collection of ‘Full Frontal’ Trump epithets. Don’t make us come up with any more of these. Vote.”

“Sentient caps-lock button”

“Backfired wish that Republicans made on a cursed monkey’s paw”

“M. Night Orange Man”

“Failed QVC steak salesman”

“Crotch-fondling slab of rancid meatloaf”

“Screaming carrot demon”

“D–k-waving Berlusconi knockoff”

“Rich a–hole who wants to be king of America”

“Tangerine-tinted trash can fire”

