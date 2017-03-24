Samantha Bee blasts the 'Trump whisperer' who is the president's terrorism 'expert'

Samantha Bee took a close look at President Donald Trump’s counterterrorism expert Dr. Sebastian L. v. Gorka on Wednesday’s episode of TBS’s “Full Frontal.”

She started the segment by playing a clip during Trump’s campaign in which he promised that under his presidency, the federal government would hire “the best people… the smartest, the greatest minds… I have all of them.”

“You do? Where?” Bee said, showing an image of Trump with his cabinet members. “Are they behind those motherf—ers? You know what? Let’s meet another one of those ‘best people’: White House counterterrorism ‘expert’ and treasurer of the Steven Seagal fan club, Dr. Sebastian Lukacs v. Gorka. No, his first name isn’t suing his last name.”

Gorka is a member of the national security advisory staff and officially serves as a deputy assistant to the president. The media has referred to him as the “Trump whisperer” as the president has on several occasions repeated phrases that Gorka had used previously.

While Gorka insists on using the academic “Dr.” honorific, Bee suggests that his scholarship is overstated.

“Trump’s ISIS expert has never lived in a Muslim-majority country and he doesn’t read or speak Arabic,” the host said. “For his thesis, Gorka read the Quran in English, and some secondary sources, and watched ‘Charlie Wilson’s War,’ which makes you an authority on Islam in much the way that watching a Chinese bootleg of ‘Rogue One’ makes you an astronaut.”

A former contributor to the far-right outlet Breitbart, Gorka makes appearances on Fox News “every time they needed someone to whip up panic over Islamic jihad,” as Bee puts it.

“This is not playtime now. S— is real,” Bee said. “The White House needs real counterterrorism experts. Not a poor man’s Stewie Griffin whose extremist nonsense can get people killed.”

Watch the segment below:

