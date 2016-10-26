Samantha Bee slams Donald Trump's pro-life comments: He's 'confused abortions with bear attacks'

Samantha Bee took issue with Donald Trump’s comments about abortion during the third and final presidential debate last week.

First, she issued a correction for the debate moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who used the phrase “late-term partial-birth abortions” in his question on the subject.

“‘Partial-birth abortions’ aren’t a thing,” Bee said, speaking into a bullhorn for emphasis, on Monday’s episode. “It’s a nonmedical term the National Right to Life Committee made up in the ’90s for a procedure that was outlawed in 2003 by the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.”

The host explained that Wallace mistakenly used the phrase in place of “late-term abortion.” Bee cites a Vox article stating that “only 1.3% of abortions happen at or after 21 weeks.”

“And guess what?” Bee said. “It’s not because women are selfish sluts who wake up in their third trimester and decide, ‘Not into this. I want a procrast-abortion.’ It’s usually because the tests done at that point reveal a fatal birth defect or serious risk to the mother’s life.”

If Bee believed Wallace got it wrong, she didn’t have high expectations that Trump would make it right.

Here’s what Trump had to say about the issue during the presidential debate: “You can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb on the ninth month, in the final day. And that’s not acceptable.”

To which Hillary Clinton responded, “Well, that is not what happens.”

Bee agreed with Clinton, “Yeah, no kidding. It sounds like Trump has confused abortions with bear attacks. Removing a baby from the womb in the ninth month isn’t an abortion, it’s a birth. And I’m sure Donald Trump would love to outlaw it. It makes the p—ies too gross and scream-y for grabbing.”

Watch the whole segment below:

