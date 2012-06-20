WATCH: Daily Show Mocks Obama's New York Fundraisers With Sex And The City Parody

Samantha Bee, a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, donned stilettos and sipped a cosmopolitian for her Monday night segment in honour of last week’s fundraiser party at Sarah Jessica Parker’s house, the former Sex and the City star, for President Obama‘s reelection campaign.



“Four years ago, he was so into me. Now all he ever does is ask me for money. His emails are so needy,” Bee complains, turning the election into a dating problem where she must decide between two men.

Even Carrie’s gay best friend, Stanford Blatch, played by Willie Garson, stopped by to advise Bee to “maybe plan a fun weekend in Montauk” with Obama, her man, to make things better.

Check out the video here:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.