When posed with the question of whether or not he regrets his Tribune deal, Sam Zell admitted, “It’s certainly the most amount of money I ever lost in a single deal.”



He goes on to say that the entire newspaper industry, including Tribune, has seen a crash in revenue, and that “nobody can survive.”



