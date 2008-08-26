Sam Waksal Spotted In Wild: On Streets Of Manhattan

This curious sighting in the latest batch of “Gawker Stalker” reports:



Aug. 22, 2008 @ 2 p.m. Saw Sam Waksal at Prime Grill. Sam looked suntanned and thin; He was wearing sunglasses. His companion was a twentysomething gentleman.

As far as we knew, Waksal was still bunking at the Bronx Halfway House, which lets him out for luxurious weekend getaways, much to the chagrin of his fellow inmates. But the only way he could leave during the week, we thought, was to use his 15 hour day pass to “work” outside the facility. Maybe it was a business lunch.

See Also: Sam Waksal Out Of Jail, Upsetting Inmates At Bronx Halfway House

Sam Waksal: Free in August!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.