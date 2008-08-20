Sam Waksal Out Of Jail, Upsetting Inmates At Bronx Halfway House

It’s August. You know what that means? ImClone founder Sam Waksal is out of jail!



He’s currently bunking at a Bronx halfway house, where he’s already managed to piss off his fellow inmates by getting what seems like special treatment and going on luxurious weekend outings.

NYP: After five years in the clink, infamous inside trader Sam Waksal is now on the outside.

The high-living ImClone founder, who tipped off Martha Stewart when his company’s stock was about to tank in 2001, just enjoyed a luxurious weekend furlough from his new home at a Bronx halfway house – a perk that angered his fellow residents, sources said…

After a night in the centre – he shared a room with another con on the second floor – Waksal was sprung for the weekend. He was picked up in a SUV on Friday and didn’t return until Sunday.

He was spotted returning again to the building at around 8:30 last night after a day out, toting a shopping bag from Smythson, an exclusive British stationery and leather-goods store on West 57th Street.

“He’s got money, so he gets to do what he wants,” the source said.

Other inmates grumbled that the rules usually require residents to receive two paychecks before they can get the weekend off, the source said. Waksal also gets a 15-hour day pass to work outside the facility, the source added.

“He gets special treatment. Do you know how much this guy is worth?” another inmate said.

See Also: Sam Waksal: Free in August!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.