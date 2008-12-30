Sam Waksal: Free In February

After getting off to a not-so-great start with his fellow inmates at the Bronx halfway home, Bronx Community Re-Entry centre, former ImClone CEO Sam Waksal seems to have survived. And he’s even getting out early.



Page Six: FORMER ImClone CEO and founder Sam Waksal was sentenced to more than seven years in jail in 2003 for instructing Martha Stewart, among others, to dump shares of his company’s stock. Yet he’ll be released from the Bronx halfway house where he’s been holed up since the summer on Feb. 9 – nine months ahead of schedule – and it’s not for good behaviour.

Forbes reports that Waksal shaved time off his sentence by participating in a prison rehab program, even though he never had a substance-abuse problem until he faced the lockup. Waksal admitted only to being a “five glasses of wine per week” drinker during his presentence interview, yet just a month later, he claimed he’d developed a “dependence on alcohol” and would need treatment.

