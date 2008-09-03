Sam Waksal Forced To Take The Subway

Sam Waksal’s latest adjustment to life in a halfway house: taking the subway. Apparently Waksal had been chauffered around in a Town Car or SUV, but now he’s been reduced to taking the train, just like his fellow inmates. So much for special treatment.



Page Six: LOOKS like the limo service for almost-free convict Sam Waksal dried up. The ex- ImClone CEO – who did five years for insider trading and took Martha Stewart down with him – had to ask fellow inmates at his Bronx halfway house the other day how to take the No. 4 train to more familiar turf on the Upper East Side, The Post’s Chuck Bennett reports. For his first week at the decrepit “community re-entry” centre, the party-loving Waksal was greeted every morning by a black Town Car or SUV.

