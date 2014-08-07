Former Apple Store Employee Sam Sung Is Selling His Work Gear On Ebay

Apple Store employee Sam Sung used to work out of the company’s Pacific Centre location in Vancouver, British Columbia. His name got him some attention in late 2012, when Apple and Samsung were engaged in a string of vicious patent disputes.

Sung has since left Apple and is offering up a framed, autographed presentation of his Apple Store shirt, name tag, and business card on Ebay.

He writes:

“I had a great time working for Apple and would recommend it to anyone. I hope my old business card will go to another fellow Apple enthusiast with a sense of humour and the desire to help raise some money for a good cause. Although the auction is for my business card alone, I have framed it alongside my old uniform [as seen in the picture] and I will arrange to courier it [frame, t-shirt and lanyard INCLUDED] to you. Good luck.”

All money earned from the auction will go to Children’s Wish, an area charity that grants wishes to kids with life-threatening illnesses.

A more detailed picture of the auction item is below. The bidding starts at a dollar and winner is to pay a mighty steep shipping charge of $US70.

