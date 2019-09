Photo: SamStosur.com

U.S. Open champ Sam Stosur got shocked in her own tournament, losing to unseeded Sorana Cirstea in the first-round of the Australian Open last night.The Australian-born Stosur got routed 7-6, 6-3.



Cirstea is no slouch. She was once ranked in the top 25 in the world, so it was kind of an unlucky draw for Stosur.

