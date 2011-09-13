SAM STOSUR: Meet The Tennis Star Who Crushed Serena Williams In The U.S. Open Finals Yesterday

Photo: SamStosur.com

As early as a week ago, Sam Stosur was not a household name.Then she took on the daunting task of defeating three-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams. Stosur disbanded the heavy favourite in stunning fashion, winning her first Grand Slam title in straight sets.



Stosur’s enjoyed a great deal of success and hardship over her tennis career. But she’s stayed out of the limelight…until now.

Samantha Jane Stosur was born March 30th 1984 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia to Tony and Diane Stosur. She began playing tennis at age eight when she received a tennis racket for Christmas She made her professional debut on the ITF circuit in 1999 Stosur joined the Women's Tennis Association just one year later, losing in an Australian Open qualifier. Stosur captured her first WTA victory in 2003 She also reached the Australian Open's third round - which was the deepest Grand Slam run of her career at the time. Stosur joined Lisa Raymond in 2005 to create a formidable doubles duo The pair won multiple Grand Slam doubles titles and earned the world's No. 1 ranking in February 2006. Stosur has won six total Grand Slam doubles titles. But Stosur's tennis career was put on hold after being diagnosed with Lyme's Disease She missed most of the 2007 season and the beginning of 2008 due to an infection transmitted by tick bites. Stosur regained her form in 2009, cracking the WTA ran king's top 20 for the first time Stosur enjoyed a tremendous 2010 season, reaching the French Open championship Stosur had an epic Roland Garros run, defeating three former No. 1 players, before losing to Francesca Schiavone. Stosur ended 2010 ranked No. 6 in the world and was the only player to defeat both world No. 1's - Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki - that season. Stosur entered the 2011 U.S. Open as the ninth seed Her fourth round victory included a (15-17) tiebreak, the longest in major women's tennis history Stosur ended her Grand Slam drought by defeating Serena Williams She defeated the 3-time champion and heavy favourite in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) to capture her first Grand Slam title. Stosur is noted for being one of the fittest players on tour She's also considered one of the tour's top servers, regularly hitting 118 MPH Stosur is marketing her success with a personal website, samstosur.com, featuring pictures, video and more Like how 'Notting Hill' is her favourite movie. And that she'd love to have dinner with Jerry Seinfeld. ...and has a growing Facebook following The endorsements will surely start pouring in...but Stosur is already a proud endorser of Lacoste and Oakley. Hopefully she'll continue climbing to the top The World's Highest Paid Female Tennis Players >

