SAM STOSUR: Meet The Tennis Star Who Crushed Serena Williams In The U.S. Open Finals Yesterday

Photo: SamStosur.com
As early as a week ago, Sam Stosur was not a household name.Then she took on the daunting task of defeating three-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams. Stosur disbanded the heavy favourite in stunning fashion, winning her first Grand Slam title in straight sets.
Stosur’s enjoyed a great deal of success and hardship over her tennis career. But she’s stayed out of the limelight…until now.
Samantha Jane Stosur was born March 30th 1984 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia to Tony and Diane Stosur. She began playing tennis at age eight when she received a tennis racket for Christmas
Stosur joined the Women's Tennis Association just one year later, losing in an Australian Open qualifier.
She also reached the Australian Open's third round - which was the deepest Grand Slam run of her career at the time.
The pair won multiple Grand Slam doubles titles and earned the world's No. 1 ranking in February 2006. Stosur has won six total Grand Slam doubles titles.
She missed most of the 2007 season and the beginning of 2008 due to an infection transmitted by tick bites.
Stosur had an epic Roland Garros run, defeating three former No. 1 players, before losing to Francesca Schiavone. Stosur ended 2010 ranked No. 6 in the world and was the only player to defeat both world No. 1's - Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki - that season.
She defeated the 3-time champion and heavy favourite in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) to capture her first Grand Slam title.
Stosur is marketing her success with a personal website, samstosur.com, featuring pictures, video and more
Like how 'Notting Hill' is her favourite movie. And that she'd love to have dinner with Jerry Seinfeld.
The endorsements will surely start pouring in...but Stosur is already a proud endorser of Lacoste and Oakley.
