4-time Grammy winner Sam Smith will sing the new James Bond theme song

Just hours after 4-time Grammy winner Sam Smith teased fans on social media, he formally announced he would be singing the newest James Bond “Spectre” theme song titled “Writings on the Wall.”

The “Stay With Me” singer had long denied being involved with the film, but Tuesday he finally gave in.

“This is one of the highlights of my career. I am honored to finally announce that I will be singing the next Bond theme song. I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible lineup of some of my biggest musical inspirations,” Smith said on Instagram. “I hope you all enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it.”



The song is co-written by Smith and Jimmy Napes, who also helped write “Stay With Me.”

Smith notably denied his involvement with the film back in July saying he heard “Ellie Goulding was going to do it.” Then, last week, he said again he would not be a part of the film: “That’s not me. That’s definitely not me.”

No one is really sure why Smith would be so direct to deny the song, but the “Spectre” team absolutely loves it.

“Sam and Jimmy have written the most inspirational song for Spectre and with Sam’s extraordinary vocal performance, ‘Writing’s on the Wall’ will surely be considered one of the greatest Bond songs of all time,” the film’s producers said in a statement.

Bond movies have a long history using popular British singers to perform their theme songs. Most recently, Adele won a Grammy for her song “Skyfall” in 2014.

Smith recently joked on Instagram that he was “practicing to be the best Bond girl he could be.”



You can pre-order the song on iTunes starting Wednesday.

