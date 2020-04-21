Sam Smith says they 'definitely' contracted the coronavirus, but didn't get tested: 'I know I had it'

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images Sam Smith is a 27-year-old singer who identifies as gender non-binary.

Sam Smith says they “definitely” contracted the coronavirus, although they never got tested.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I have it,” Smith told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe via FaceTime. “I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that.”

The singer said that once their sister began to exhibit the same symptoms, the pair decided to self-isolate for three weeks. Both have since recovered.

Smith previously decided to rename and postpone the release of their upcoming album, originally called “To Die For,” but told Lowe it’s “ready to go whenever this all calms down.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sam Smith says they “definitely” contracted coronavirus, although they never got tested.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I had it,” Smith told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe via FaceTime on Thursday. “Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it.”

The 27-year-old singer said their sister also began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while they were living together. The pair decided to self-isolate for three weeks, and have since recovered.

“I’ve got an older Nan, so we didn’t want to risk anything,” Smith told Lowe.

Smith’s decision to self-isolate came before the UK imposed strict social-distancing measures in March, which have since been extended for at least another three weeks.

They added: “As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily.”

“I have an album ready to go.”@samsmith selects music for the moment and chats with @zanelowe on a forthcoming project.#AtHomeWithAppleMusic Listen now: https://t.co/WHTEWrH1rW pic.twitter.com/gqn5lFSXaS — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) April 17, 2020

Smith previously decided to rename and postpone the release of their upcoming album, originally called “To Die For.”

The “Stay With Me” crooner told Lowe it’s “ready to go whenever this all calms down,” but said they have “no idea” when they might announce a new name or release date.

“This whole last two years for me has been two years of transitioning. I’m used to this feeling of trying different stuff,” Smith said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.