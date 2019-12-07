Watch Sam Smith swoon over their 'celeb crush' Shia LaBeouf: 'He's so fit'

Callie Ahlgrim
Sirius XM/YouTubeSam Smith is a 27-year-old singer-songwriter from London.
  • Sam Smith revealed they have a thing for Shia LaBeouf during an interview with Sirius XM.
  • “Now that you’re super single – celeb crush?” the host asked.
  • “Do you know who came up in my phone last night? Shia LaBeouf,” they responded. “He’s so fit.”
  • “I don’t think he’s gay,” Smith added. “But I’ll be happy to be his first.”
  • Watch the “How Do You Sleep?” singer swoon in the clip below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

