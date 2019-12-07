Watch Sam Smith swoon over their 'celeb crush' Shia LaBeouf: 'He's so fit'

Sirius XM/YouTubeSam Smith is a 27-year-old singer-songwriter from London.
- Sam Smith revealed they have a thing for Shia LaBeouf during an interview with Sirius XM.
- “Now that you’re super single – celeb crush?” the host asked.
- “Do you know who came up in my phone last night? Shia LaBeouf,” they responded. “He’s so fit.”
- “I don’t think he’s gay,” Smith added. “But I’ll be happy to be his first.”
- Watch the “How Do You Sleep?” singer swoon in the clip below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.