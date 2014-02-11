Samuel L. Jackson Freaks Out After TV Reporter Confuses Him For Laurence Fishburne

Samuel L. Jackson appeared on KTLA Monday to promote his upcoming film “Robocop” — but the live interview took a nose dive after entertainment reporter Sam Rubin asked the actor about “his” Super Bowl commercial.

The problem is that Jackson didn’t star in a Super Bowl commercial this year — fellow black actor Laurence Fishburne did.

“You’re as crazy as the people on Twitter, I’m not Laurence Fishburne!” Jackson shouted. “We don’t all look alike! There’s more than one black guy doing a commercial!”

Jackson wouldn’t let it go, asking Rubin, “You’re the entertainment reporter for this station and you don’t know the difference between me and Laurence Fishburne?”

When Rubin tried to redirect the interview back to Jackson’s new film, the actor simply replied: “Really? Really?”

Watch the uncomfortable interview below:

