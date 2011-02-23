SO THIS IS WHAT FAMOUS COLLEGE STUDENTS DO THESE DAYS: Dan Aykroyd And Daniel Libeskind's Daughters Make Nasty Rap Video

Don’t you hate it when…

Amid the growing debate about whether college is just a huge waste of time and money, it’s worth checking in on what college students are up to these days.Especially elite college students. At expensive, prestigious universities like Harvard. The brilliant sons and daughters of the rich and famous. The best of the best.



Are today’s elite college students cramming for exams? Prepping for job interviews? Figuring out how to make the world a better place?

Not exactly. At least not exclusively.

For Valentines Day, for example, a bunch of famous students at Harvard and other schools made a music video called “Pussy Breath.”

It’s about exactly what you might think it’s about: “Pussy breath.” It’s funny, we guess.

And who knows, maybe the students are getting academic credit for it. You never know what schools like Harvard are teaching these days.

We posted the video last week, and a reader has since been kind enough to tell us the famous students who starred in it. We haven’t confirmed this information, but the photographic evidence suggests the reader is right. We’ve embedded the video below, so you can be the judge.

According to our reader, among the students who made and starred in the video included:

Dan Aykroyd’s daughter, Danielle, who goes to Harvard

Daniel Libeskind’s daughter, Rachael, who goes to Harvard

Ellen Barkin’s niece, Lana, who appears to go to Bard

Here’s the latest version of the video:

And here are the folks who appear to star in it:

For example, here's a picture of Dan Aykroyd's daughter, Danielle Aykroyd, a Harvard '12 student. The picture comes from when she was serving as a student moderator for a conversation with with Per Wästberg, chairman of the Nobel Prize for Literature, in 2008 (Note: we removed the photo in April 2011 after Harvard University asked us to). Next to it, there's what might be her cameo in the video (watch it around 01:25 in the video).

And here's Ellen Barkin's (star of The Big Easy, Sea of Love) niece Lana Barkin, who made her cameo in the Pussy Breath video her facebook pic (watch it around 01:35). Lana appears to attend Bard, another elite college.

And here's Daniel Libeskind's (the architect of the new World Trade Center) daughter Rachel, a Harvard '11 student, in Venice in 2007. And here's what might be her cameo in the video (watch it around 02:03).

And here's the photo that Simon Kirke's (the drummer in the 80's band Bad Company) daughter Lola has on IMDB (because she's already starred in a few films). And there's what might be her dancing in the song around 02:40.

We're just thankful Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein's son JB Blankfein graduated from Harvard last year and didn't get a chance to participate in this production. The press would have a field day with Lloyd Blankfein's son starring in a music video about cunnilingus stank, no matter how funny it is, because in the words of our editor, "it's basically porn."

FWIW, we don't personally think the video is that bad, and Harvard sanctions a real porn magazine, so we don't think the school will care, but we emailed them for a comment anyway. They haven't gotten back to us.

It's also worth mentioning that if you google these kids, you'll probably find that making a video called "Pussy Breath" is not all they've accomplished in their lives. (Barkin and Libeskind, for example, are published photographers. Libeskind has also produced a number of Harvard plays.)

As for the students, we don't have their email addresses, but we emailed the creator of the video and asked him to put us in touch with them so we can get their comment too.

The lead singer in the video, MCMP, by the way, is a NYC comedian and actor who goes by the name of Matt Pavich.

If you know the who's who of everyone else, by the way, or have want to alert us to any mistakes, let us know.

Watch the video again by clicking below:

