A 33-year old rockstar Goldman Sachs salesman just landed the most coveted title on Wall Street

Goldman Sachs just named 84 new partners, and for one individual, the lofty rank arrived in double-quick time.

Sam Morgan, a 33-year old London-based executive in fixed income, currencies and commodities sales, was named on the list Wednesday.

He is thought to be the youngest of the group, with the average age of the new partner pool standing at 42.

Morgan went to Cambridge University back in 2001, graduating with a Master’s degree in Economics three years later, according to his LinkedIn profile. He then spent two years studing law, before returning to Cambridge to tutor macroeconomics.

He didn’t start at Goldman Sachs until 2006, making the rank of managing director in 2013. Just three years later, he is now a partner, attaining the most coveted title on Wall Street.

He has a reputation in London for landing big deals with marquee clients, and is regarded as a top producer.

“He is an awesome guy,” one person who knows Morgan told Business Insider. “The best sales people don’t chase the moth with a flame. They give you exactly what you want in the form that best gets you into the positions and risk that you seek.”

Morgan is one of just 26 individuals from the securities business to make partner, and his promotion follows a tumultous period for the fixed income, currencies and commodity sales team.

