Sam Mendes Opts Out Of Directing The Next 'James Bond' — Here's Today's Buzz

- After reviving the “James Bond” franchise and delivering the most lucrative film in 007 history, Oscar winning director Sam Mendes says he will not return for another instalment . “Directing ‘Skyfall’ was one of the best experiences of my professional life, but I have theatre and other commitments, including productions of ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’ and ‘King Lear,’ that need my complete focus over the next year and beyond.”
- “Ted,” “Django Unchained” and Jennifer Lawrence got lots of MTV Movie Award nominations. The show, hosted by Rebel Wilson, will air April 14. Check out the full list of nominees here >
- Demi Moore is finally filing divorce papers, 16 months after splitting up with Ashton Kutcher. While Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on TV, pulling in $24 million last year for “Two and a Half Men,” he has reportedly been hostile and holding up secret settlement talks.”It’s hoped lawyers for both sides can reach a settlement this spring, otherwise the divorce will go into litigation and trial.”
- Miley Cyrus is taking her post-Disney musical comeback very seriously, signing on with veteran music manager Larry Rudolph, the man widely credited with resuscitating Britney Spears’ career. The news comes a little over a month after Cyrus partnered with RCA Records to distribute her highly anticipated new album.
- Troubled “Terminator 2” actor Edward Furlong has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for violating his probation. Furlong was sentenced in L.A. Superior Court stemming from 2 probation violations: 1. Using force against his ex-GF Monica Keena — for which he was arrested twice. 2. Violating a protective order, which stated he was to have NO CONTACT with Monica.
