Sam Israel's Girlfriend Arrested For Sending Him Money In Jail

Before Bernie Madoff and Marcus Schrenker, there was Sam Israel, the original swindling financier who tried to fake his own death last summer. His girlfriend, Debra Ryan, who sold him out by confessing to helping him escape, is apparently still “dating” Israel.



Who knows why Israel’s keeping her around? Maybe it’s for the cash.

AP via Vermont CBS affiliate WCAX: A Westchester County official says the girlfriend of hedge fund swindler Samuel Israel III tried to send him $300 in jail. She already was accused of helping him skip out on a prison sentence.

County police spokesman Kieran O’Leary says the cash was “secreted in the pages of a magazine” mailed to Israel last month at the Westchester County jail.

He said the magazine was traced to the girlfriend, 45-year-old Debra Ryan of Armonk, and she was arrested on Friday. Prisoners are not permitted to receive cash, he added.

