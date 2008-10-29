Sam Israel, Hedge Fund Thief, Going Nuts

The infamous hedge fund swindler Sam Israel is getting sent to a federal medical facility:



NY Post: No specific ailment was mentioned during Tuesday’s court session in White Plains. Federal judge Kenneth Karas ordered physical and psychological exams at a North Carolina facility.

defence attorney Barry Bohrer said last month that Israel’s mental problems, apparently caused by drug therapy, might have been getting worse.

Israel was supposed to report to prison June 9 for bilking investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Instead, authorities say, he faked his suicide – leaving his SUV at a Hudson River bridge with the words “Suicide is Painless” etched into the dust on the hood. He surrendered July 2.

See Also: US Marshalls: Sam Israel Caved Under Pressure

