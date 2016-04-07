Report: Sam Hinkie is out as 76ers GM

In a surprising move, Sam Hinkie has resigned from his positions as general manager and president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

The 76ers have come under fire and increased scrutiny in the past year for their radical rebuilding play that included tanking several seasons in order to acquire as many top draft picks as possible in an effort to horde assets for the future.

In December, the 76ers hired long-time NBA executive Jerry Colangelo as a “special advisor.” The move was widely considered an effort to end the tanking process and to diminish the role of Hinkie.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

