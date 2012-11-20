The Little Girl Who Is Dominating Her All-Boys Football League Had An Adorable Appearance On The NFL Network

Sam Gordon, the little girl who is dominating her all boys football league, went on NFL Gameday Morning this Sunday and showed the world her football skills against former pros Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk.



Now, we know Sapp and Faulk let Sam win, but it’s still pretty awesome to watch.

Here she is tackling Faulk:

And faking out Sapp:

[via Jezebel]

