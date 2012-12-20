Sam Donaldson Arrested For DUI

ABC newsman Sam Donaldson was arrested in Lewes, Delaware, earlier this month.

Veteran ABC newsman and political correspondent Sam Donaldson was arrested for DUI in Delaware after driving off the shoulder of the road.The incident happened on the night of Dec. 1 after the 78-year-old was pulled over for a traffic violation by the Lewes Police Department.



The newsman, who was apparently “very cooperative,” subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was booked for driving under the influence.

Donaldson, who currently appears on Sunday-morning news show “This Week” and contributes to ABC News Radio, has managed to keep the incident under wraps — until now.

Donaldson is scheduled for a court appearance at a later date.

