Filmmaker travels to 'the entrance to hell'

Kevin Loria
Sam Cossman volcano lava marum crater ambrym

Last September Sam Cossman shocked viewers around the world with some incredible footage from the edge of a lava lake in the Marum Crater, an active volcano on Ambrym, an island in the Vanuatu archipelago, part of the volcanic Ring of Fire.
And for some, one journey into a place known by locals as “the entrance to hell” would be enough. But Cossman tells Business Insider that his “sense of curiosity hadn’t really been satisfied, it was such a quick trip.”

So he decided to go back to one of the most intense places on Earth that a person has ever set foot — with a crew including a drone pilot, fellow filmmaker and explorer, and a researcher gathering data for NASA.

Flying to the volcano

They wanted to gather information, capture more astounding footage, and even to use equipment to map the inside of the crater — but also, Cossman wanted to just see it again.

“To look into a lava filled crater with so much force and perpetual energy and fire on Earth, it really gives you a glimpse into what you can imagine formed the Earth,” he says. “It helps give you a perspective on things you rarely have the chance to see with your own eyes, it’s a window in that ancient world, a visualisation of creation.”

Lava lake gifCourtesy Sam Cossman

Check out Cossman’s latest video — max quality and full screen (and you can find Sam on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook too):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.