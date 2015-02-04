Filmmaker travels to 'the entrance to hell'

Last September Sam Cossman shocked viewers around the world with some incredible footage from the edge of a lava lake in the Marum Crater, an active volcano on Ambrym, an island in the Vanuatu archipelago, part of the volcanic Ring of Fire.

And for some, one journey into a place known by locals as “the entrance to hell” would be enough. But Cossman tells Business Insider that his “sense of curiosity hadn’t really been satisfied, it was such a quick trip.”

So he decided to go back to one of the most intense places on Earth that a person has ever set foot — with a crew including a drone pilot, fellow filmmaker and explorer, and a researcher gathering data for NASA.

They wanted to gather information, capture more astounding footage, and even to use equipment to map the inside of the crater — but also, Cossman wanted to just see it again.

“To look into a lava filled crater with so much force and perpetual energy and fire on Earth, it really gives you a glimpse into what you can imagine formed the Earth,” he says. “It helps give you a perspective on things you rarely have the chance to see with your own eyes, it’s a window in that ancient world, a visualisation of creation.”

Check out Cossman’s latest video — max quality and full screen (and you can find Sam on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook too):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

