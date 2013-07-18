A Dad Shot This Amazing Film Of His Son's First Year On Earth

When photographer Sam Christopher Cornwell‘s son Indigo was born on July 9th, 2012, he wanted to do something special.



So he decided to film Indigo for a second each day, every day — with family, first steps, crying, laughing, on the beach, in the snow, and hanging out at home.

After Indigo turned one, Cornwell and his wife strung the video together — titled A Second a Day from Birth on Vimeo— so you can literally watch him grow up. It’s pretty amazing.

Check it out below.

