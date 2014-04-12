Sam Burgess' Mum Gives The 'Women' Who Hit Her Son A Serving On Twitter

Sam Burgess takes on Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on March 21, 2014

There is no doubt Sam Burgess is a big boy.

At only 25 the UK superstar stands 6 and a half foot tall and weighs in at 116 kg.

But that doesn’t stop his mother, Julie Burgess, from protecting her son from rival fans at Penrith stadium last night.

The Rabbitohs went head to head against the Panthers at Centrebet Stadium, beating the home team 18-2.

Victory for the Bunnies was short lived however when a female Penrith supporter hit the Souths’ prop in the head with a supporter’s flag.

Mrs Burgess took to Twitter, clearly unimpressed with the behaviour of the Penrith spectators.

Would love to meet the woman (I'm being kind) who hit Sam with a stick as he was leaving the pitch. Sorry Penrith people but that's not OK — Julie Burgess (@itsmejuliebe) April 11, 2014

Burgess has said he will leave the incident in the hands of the NRL to sort out, making a joke of the situation and saying no harm was done.

“I think she got a little bit excited and took her little flag to me. She got me on my melon – I’ve got a big melon so it’s not hard to miss.

“She didn’t miss.

“I don’t want to make a big deal of the incident. I think Penrith and the NRL will be sorting through that one. I’m alright mate, I’m not injured,” he told triple M radio station.

Read more about the game here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.