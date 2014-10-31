Sam Burgess Brushes Off Questions About His Chances Of Playing For England

Bath Rugby’s newest player, Sam Burgess. Photo: David Rogers/ Getty

The 2014 Clive Churchill Medal recipient, Sam Burgess, has brushed off questions about his chances of playing for the English rugby union side, saying his prime objective is to focus on his position in the Bath team.

“Everyone is talking about England, but personally I just want to make Mike Ford’s team here in Bath,” Burgess said. “It is going to be hard work and I have to earn the respect of teammates here, and that’s what I am going to do with a smile on my face and hard work.

“The England thing is a bit far ahead and really I won’t lose sight of what’s important at the moment which is playing good rugby for Bath.”

His response follows a comment from Englishman Jason Robinson, also a former South Sydney player, who said Burgess would be a “massive part” in England’s World Cup plans.

On Thursday Burgess was named as part of the Bath side but is unlikely to play until December, as he continues to recover from his fractured cheekbone sustained during the South Sydney premiership win.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.