Sam Bradford Gets $50 Million, Then Blows It On A Ping-Pong Table

AP

Sam Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, earned $24 million in signing bonus money, with $26 million more likely guaranteed over the life of his deal.Bradford’s biggest purchase with all that money? A ping-pong table.



Bradford led the St. Louis Rams to a 7-9 record and looks like a good bet to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but all the accolades and fame from playing in the NFL don’t seem to have hit him quite yet.

Fast forward to the 9:50 mark to hear Bradford talk about his spending spree:



Breaking sports news video. MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL highlights and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.