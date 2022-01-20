Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT conference are teaming up for a crypto event in the Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried dines with Anthony Scaramucci and Kevin O’Leary at the Conference. SALT NY

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT are teaming up for a 2022 crypto conference in the Bahamas.

FTX has entered a multi-year deal with SALT to become its presenting sponsor at annual events.

The two firms will also launch and present a digital series called the SALT Crypto Show.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT are joining forces in a multi-year deal to launch a cryptocurrency conference in the Bahamas, along with a digital series about the fast-growing sector.

FTX, the crypto exchange that has catapulted Bankman-Fried into a billionaire investor and philanthropist, will become the global presenting partner for all annual SALT events, as well as the SALT Crypto Show, a new digital series that is expected to launch in early 2022.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with SALT, both as a presenting partner for events around the world and developing a premier event with Crypto Bahamas, which will allow us to continue bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset investing,” Bankman-Fried said of the deal.

The Crypto Bahamas event will debut in late April and is invitation-only. The event is focused on networking and building collaboration among leading investors and builders in the cryptocurrency industry.

The tie-up between FTX and SALT seems like a natural fit given Scaramucci’s acceptance of the cryptocurrency industry long before his hedge fund peers and the crypto exchange’s recent surge in sponsorship deals.

Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital, which offers investors access to various hedge fund strategies, first launched a bitcoin fund in 2020 and has entered partnerships to speed up the adoption of blockchain technologies among institutions. And in December, FTX signed a $10 million sponsorship deal with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

“We are thrilled to welcome FTX as SALT’s premier global partner and to launch Crypto Bahamas. Sam and the FTX team are building the most important company in crypto and the financial industry more broadly. We are excited to be part of their journey,” Scaramucci said.