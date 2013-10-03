TV Host Sam Armytage Had Marriage Proposals In 'Double Digits' After Her Phone Number Was Displayed Live On Air

Channel 7 morning show host Samantha Armytage’s phone started ringing the moment it was accidentally shared on live TV this morning.

It was broadcast on a smartwatch product which was being demonstrated, after the guy who was explaining how it worked called her.

Here’s a video, via News Corp Australia.

It's all good.

New number. Thanks for all the marriage proposals though……… pic.twitter.com/HDNe5L5qHo — Samantha Armytage (@sam_armytage) October 3, 2013

As soon as the number was beamed around Australia Armytage began receiving calls. She got a string of marriage proposals as well, with Sunrise tweeting that the number of offers got well into double digits.

A Channel 7 spokesperson told The Daily Tele it was “all part of the thrills and spills of live television”.

