The Spurs honored a cult-hero role player by retiring his flannel shirt

Former San Antonio Spurs fan-favourite Matt Bonner officially announced his retirement from basketball last week with a goofy video in which he announced the news to an empty high school auditorium.
On Thursday, the Spurs honored his announcement by “retiring” a flannel shirt in their locker room with Bonner’s name and number on it.
According to Manu Ginobli, it was a “cosy” ceremony:
Bonner loved it:
Bonner, 36, played in Europe and for the Raptors before a ten-year run in San Antonio. He was never a superstar (he did, however, knock Steph Curry out of the 3-point competition during the 2013 All-Star Weekend), but he was a quintessential Gregg Popovich role player and helped the team win two titles.
Congratulations to Bonner on a terrific career, and on his flannel retirement. A fitting tribute, indeed, to the New Hampshire native.
In a very cosy and private ceremony, today we retired @MattBonner_SAS ‘s flannel shirt. #ThankYou15 pic.twitter.com/BXW8NyZC0R
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 13, 2017
@manuginobili Wicked hilarious guys… you got me good! Whose shirt was that? ????????????????
— Matt Bonner (@MattBonner_SAS) January 13, 2017
