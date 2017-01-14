The Spurs honored a cult-hero role player by retiring his flannel shirt

Former San Antonio Spurs fan-favourite Matt Bonner officially announced his retirement from basketball last week with a goofy video in which he announced the news to an empty high school auditorium. 

On Thursday, the Spurs honored his announcement by “retiring” a flannel shirt in their locker room with Bonner’s name and number on it.

According to Manu Ginobli, it was a “cosy” ceremony:

Bonner loved it:

Bonner, 36, played in Europe and for the Raptors before a ten-year run in San Antonio. He was never a superstar (he did, however, knock Steph Curry out of the 3-point competition during the 2013 All-Star Weekend), but he was a quintessential Gregg Popovich role player and helped the team win two titles.

Congratulations to Bonner on a terrific career, and on his flannel retirement. A fitting tribute, indeed, to the New Hampshire native. 

