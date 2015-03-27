Here's what one of Ellen Pao's current bosses thinks of her discrimination case

Matt Rosoff

Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator and an investor in many companies including reddit, where he is also on the board of directors, finally commented on the ongoing trial concerning reddit’s interim CEO Ellen Pao and her gender discrimination lawsuit against VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

His take: “sexism in tech is a real problem,” regardless of how this case turns out. He also said he won’t comment on the specifics since Pao reports to him.

Here’s the full tweet storm:

Right now, we’re waiting for a verdict to come down from the jury, which could arrive as soon as Thursday, but could also take up to several days. 

NOW WATCH: Women Give Disturbing Personal Accounts Of Being Sexually Harassed On The Subway

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.