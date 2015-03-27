Here's what one of Ellen Pao's current bosses thinks of her discrimination case

Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator and an investor in many companies including reddit, where he is also on the board of directors, finally commented on the ongoing trial concerning reddit’s interim CEO Ellen Pao and her gender discrimination lawsuit against VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

His take: “sexism in tech is a real problem,” regardless of how this case turns out. He also said he won’t comment on the specifics since Pao reports to him.

Here’s the full tweet storm:

1) journalists have started asking me what i think about the ellen pao trial. i want to say this before the ruling comes down from the jury:

— Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2015

3) that said, whatever this jury decides/whatever happens in this specific case, i believe that sexism in tech is a real problem

— Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2015

5) but no one should take one particular case as proof that there is or isn’t a problem with sexism in tech

— Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2015

7) beyond this, i have no further comment on the case

— Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2015

Right now, we’re waiting for a verdict to come down from the jury, which could arrive as soon as Thursday, but could also take up to several days.

