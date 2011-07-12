English Coach Says Margaret Thatcher “KILLED” Soccer In England

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“Big” Sam Allardyce, manager of the English soccer club West Ham United, blames former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for the demise of English soccer.He told the Mirror:



“Thatcher killed football, no doubt about it.”

“Since Margaret Thatcher stopped teachers being paid extra money for coaching sports after school, all sporting activities have diminished on a competitive basis.”

“This was a working class game but it’s only at private schools where the children get the sports opportunities I had — and even then a lot of them don’t play football.”

In one sense, politics plays a significant role in determining the shape of a country’s athletic landscape. Americans can look no further than the wide-ranging effects of Title IX to see proof of that.

In addition, England has seen a 5% drop in the number of people playing soccer from 2007 to 2011. So he’s right to say that children are playing less soccer in general.

But some of Big Sam’s other assumptions — i.e., compensation for public school coaches is directly correlated to producing top players — are questionable at best.

The conservatism of the Reagan-Thatcher era had an impact on many areas of society, but it’s a stretch to say soccer was one of them.

Source: The Mirror

