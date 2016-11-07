At Sam Adams, it's OK to tell your boss 'f--- you'

Quench Your Own Thirst” author and co-founder of the Boston Beer Company Jim Koch has been in the beer business since 1984 when he founded Sam Adams. Boston Beer Company produces 1% of all beer in the US, and its flagship product, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, is universally recognised by beer drinkers. In this video Jim shares his management style which includes dropping F-bombs when necessary.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.