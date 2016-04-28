Sam Adams founder says these 10 books helped him build a billion-dollar company

Courtesy of the Boston Beer Company Boston Beer Company cofounder and chairman Jim Koch.

When Jim Koch left a comfortable career at Boston Consulting Group in 1984 to start the Boston Beer Company, his father told him he was making a terrible mistake.

The Kochs are a family of brewers, but Koch’s dad thought the idea of trying to enter an industry dominated by brands like Budweiser and Coors was destined for failure.

Koch, however, started by aiming at a niche market. Today craft breweries produce 10% of all the beer in the United States, and Sam Adams is at the head of the pack, accounting for a full 1% of that slice, and bringing in more than a billion dollars in annual revenue.

In his new book “Quench Your Own Thirst,” Koch shares 10 books he finds have had the most impact on his success. He previously explained the value of the first two selections in an interview with Business Insider last year, saying they helped him develop a philosophy of prioritising customers over shareholders and using constant innovation as an advantage.

These are the titles he recommends you pick up if you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or leader.

