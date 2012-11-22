One Man's Gun Has Been Linked To Three Shopkeepers' Murders In Brooklyn

Salvatore Perrone

Photo: Franconia Township Police Department via the New York Daily News

Police have linked the .22 calibre rifle found yesterday in a Brooklyn apartment to three deaths, a police source tells the New York Daily News.Three Middle Eastern shopkeepers were murdered in the past four months.



Officers found a .22 calibre weapon and three knives in a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday night, the New York Daily News reported yesterday.

At the time the police only identified the potential suspect as “John Doe Duffel Bag” and admitted he voluntarily came to the 68th Precinct station house for questioning. Now the man has been identified as Salvatore Perrone, the Daily News reported Wednesday afternoon.

“He puts himself at all three scenes,” a police source told the Daily News. “The motive is still unclear.”

Perrone has not been charged in any of the murders.

